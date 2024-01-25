A deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Olusegun Bamidele, yesterday told a Lagos State High court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) that Miss Chidinma Ojukwu, who is standing trial for the murder of the chief executive officer (CEO) of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, confessed to him that she spiked the drink of the deceased.

Bamidele, a witness in the ongoing trial, told the court that the defendant confessed during interrogation at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Yaba.

Miss Ojukwu was arraigned before the court alongside one Adedapo Quadri on an eight-count charge bordering on the offences of murder, forgery and stealing.

The state also arraigned Chidinma’s sister, Chioma Egbuchu, from whom the late Ataga’s iPhone 7 was said to have been recovered on one count of receiving stolen property.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Justice Yetunde Adesanya adjourned till January 29, 2023, to continue the trial.