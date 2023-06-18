AFN Suspends Kwara State Athletics Association Indefinitely

Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN, says it has suspended Kwara State Athletics Association from all athletics activities in Nigeria.

This suspension, according to the AFN, is due to Kwara State Athletics Association’s association with Hammid Muritala, a track and field coach banned from athletics activities by Nigeria Anti-Doping Committee.

Coach Muri, as he is fondly called was banned for anti-doping rules violation for a period of 10 (Ten) years.

According to the AFN, ‘’this action also amounts to violation of Rule 2.9 of World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules.’

The AFN says the suspension ‘shall remain, pending the outcome of further investigation.’