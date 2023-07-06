AFN Trials: Amusan Wins 3 Consecutive National Women’s 100m Hurdles Title

Tobi Amusan has claimed her third consecutive national title in the women’s 100 metres hurdles event.

The 25-year-old dipped at 12.70 seconds and at least 20 meters ahead of her competitors in a one-sided final of the event at the ongoing Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN) national trials in Benin, Edo state.

This is Amusan’s third national title in a row, having swept to victory at the Olympic trials in Lagos in 2021 and in Benin last year.

Last Sunday, she claimed her first Diamond League win of the season with a stunning finish in 12.52 seconds at the Olympic Stadium in Stockholm, Sweden.

Amusan sprang into the global limelight in 2022 when she became the first Nigerian world champion. This was after she clocked a wind-aided 12.06 seconds — ineligible as a world record because of +2.5 meters per second strong wind.

She had previously set a new world record of 12.12 seconds for the event in the semi-final.