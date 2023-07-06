NSCDC Arrests 6 Railway Vandals, 1 ATM Fraudster In Kwara

Operatives of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), in Kwara State yesterday arrested six suspects over the theft of railway line slippers at Oloru in Moro local government area of the state.

The suspects were arrested with two trucks fully loaded with railway slippers at about 12am on Wednesday.

The suspects are Yunusa Bello (41), Sanni Taminu (35), Sanusi Lawal (25), Alhaji Makeri (33), Lukman Sanni (32), and Olabode Johnson (41).

The state commandant of NSCDC, Umar Mohammed who paraded the suspects at the agency’s headquarters in Ilorin, the state capital, said they were apprehended at Oloru by the operatives who were on night patrol.

The NSCDC commandant also paraded another suspect, Babatunde Adekunle, 41 years old, who was arrested for ATM fraud.

Babatunde was alleged to have fraudulently swapped his ATM card with an old man’s at one of the ATM points in a bank.