Senator representing Oyo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Sharafadeen Alli has mourned the death of former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Prince Ajibola Afonja, describing it as end of an era.

The former Chairman of First Bank died on Sunday night at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan.

Senator Alli in a heartfelt tribute, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of a mentor, father and distinguished personality.

He stated that Afonja’s passing marked the end of an era for many who knew him personally, adding that his contributions to Nigeria and the financial industry were invaluable.

The lawmaker further paid tribute to the late industrialist’s leadership at the First Bank of Nigeria and as minister which he noted were marked by innovation, integrity, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

He described Afonja’s tenure at First Bank as one which left lasting impact on the institution and the broader financial landscape in Nigeria.

The lawmaker also stressed that Afonja’s death has sent shockwaves through the community, recalling his significant contributions to the banking sector, philanthropic causes and Nigeria at large.

Alli emphasised the profound sense of loss felt by those who had the privilege of working closely with the deceased, describing him as a mentor, philanthropist, visionary leader and pillar of the community.

Senator Alli commiserated with the good people of Nigeria, Oyo State and Oyo town over the loss, while extending deepest condolences to the family of the late Oyo prince.

He further acknowledged the shared grief of losing such a prominent and respected leaderbat this time and urged the family to find solace in the remarkable legacy he left behind.

Senator Alli then prayed for the repose of his soul, expressing hope that the memory of his achievements and commitment to the betterment of Nigeria would continue to inspire many.