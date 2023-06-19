Shippers Council Rues Detention Of Cargo Laden Containers By Police

The executive secretary of Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Hon Emmanuel Jime, has frowned at unnecessary detention of already cleared containers at the nation’s seaports by the Nigeria Police.

Jime disclosed this, over the weekend, when he received the newly deployed Assistant Inspector General of Police, Maritime, Yekini Adio Ayoku, at the Council headquarters in Lagos.

Jime, who assured the new Police boss of the unwavering support of the council in achieving their mandate, however, asked the Police to support the council in implementation of the recently approved Cargo Tracking Note (CTN), being driven by the agency.

He said: “the challenges we have witnessed is that anytime we hold meeting with Police, there is question of excessive delays in cargo clearance. We all know that this has an impact negatively on our economy. The accumulation of demurrage and storage which are as a result of detention of containers is something that the Shippers’ Council sees as major concern and we have put it on the front burner everytime we meet with the police.

“I am confident that with you in the saddle, we would be able to address this. Congestion are in the seaport due to non release of containers which ought to have been evacuated to make room for incoming cargoes, this has constituted barriers to us running our ports efficiently.