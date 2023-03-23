African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has announced the enhancement of the financing facility provided to Fidelity Bank plc, Nigeria under the Afreximbank Trade Facilitation Programme (AFTRAF). The decision to increase Afreximbank’s support is consistent with the economic and commercial success of the financing facility, the first US$125 million of which has been fully utilised by Fidelity Bank. The expansion to US$180 million was also bolstered by the continued strong financial performance of Fidelity Bank, Nigeria’s largest Tier 2 bank.

The augmented financing facility will allow Fidelity Bank to scale up and accelerate its activities and programmes in trade and related activities.

Professor Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, commented: “Fidelity Bank has proven its ability to make smart use of this type of financing, with consequent benefits for the Nigerian economy.

Afreximbank is keen to support a leading African bank that supports African businesses and entrepreneurs.