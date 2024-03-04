In a monumental development for the gaming industry, the Africa Gaming Expo (AGE LAGOS 2024) is set to take centre stage in Lagos, promising to infuse millions of dollars into the city’s economy and, by extension, Nigeria at large. This highly anticipated event not only underscores the flourishing gaming sector but also marks a significant stride towards positioning Lagos as a hub for the rapidly growing gaming industry in Africa.

Scheduled from March 12th to 15th at the prestigious venue, AGE LAGOS 2024 is poised to be a melting pot for gaming enthusiasts and a focal point for regulatory bodies from across the continent. Representatives from South Africa, Nigeria, Uganda, Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, and various other African nations are expected to participate, emphasising its pan-African significance.

The conference segment of the expo will boast a lineup of distinguished panellists from around the world, offering insights into the latest trends, innovations, and challenges facing the gaming industry. Global experts will contribute their knowledge, fostering collaboration and raising the standards of the gaming sector in Africa.

A distinctive feature of the expo is the diverse range of exhibitors, showcasing the depth and breadth of the gaming ecosystem. Leading gaming providers, payment service providers, banks, software developers, and gaming test labs will converge at the conference. Major players such as Betconstruct, Modern Lottery Co., Premier Lotto (BABA IJEBU), Fincra, Betking, Evolution Gaming, Promatic and Payaza, are just a few among the many industry giants expected to participate.

However, AGE LAGOS 2024 is not just about gaming—it is an opportunity for the entire gaming ecosystem or value chain to thrive. Fintech, game developers, telcos, banks, and payment gateway providers are encouraged to leverage the market exposure that AGE LAGOS offers. AGE LAGOS 2024 emphasises the gaming value chain is crucial in boosting local content, leading to a significant reduction in capital flight and a substantial increase in employment opportunities across the continent.

Lagos is gearing up to host this unparalleled event, which not only unites gaming enthusiasts but also propels the city into a pivotal role in the global gaming industry.

The economic impact of the Africa Gaming Expo 2024 is expected to be substantial, solidifying Lagos’ status as a major player in the gaming landscape.