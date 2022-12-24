It won’t feel like Christmas if we don’t have the typical Christmassy movies to make us feel at home. So, besides popular, classic and evergreen Christmas films that we are used to like Home Alone I & II, Uncle Buck, Die Hard I & II and It’s a Wonderful Life, it is time we treated more contemporary and African Christmas movies.

African movie industries have begun to produce Christmas targeted movies since the past few years, which are easily accessible to watch online. So, this holiday season, we are encouraging film lovers to be more openminded, and watch African holiday movies. And if they are in any way lacking in specific areas, be free to share their thoughts, as that’s the only way they can get better.

Below are African Christmas movies to binge watch this holiday season:

Christmas In Miami

We are starting with an oldie, a 2021 holiday movie by Nigerian comedian AY titled – Christmas In Miami. What happens when six families from across six diverse countries and cultures, come together under one roof, for one week, to battle for $1 million?

It follows another adventure by Akpos (comedian AY), who alongside his friends arrive an island mansion where they are roomed with six other families of Indian, Chinese, British and American backgrounds on a $1 million cooking competition.

Produced by AY’s Corporate World Productions, this longest running Nollywood box office record-holder packs hilarious and silly fun; and features American actor John Amos (Coming To America), and Nigerian actors Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD) and Osita Iheme, among others.

Christmas Getaway

When a rich man makes a deal with a poor but social media savvy woman to join him on a Christmas Getaway, emotions get in the way of professionalism and their contract.

From Closer Pictures and the producers of Selina 1, 2, 3; Best Men, Best Friends, & The Proposal, the movie stars Daniel Effiong and Rosman Sunshine. It is written by Adeayo Sangowawa, directed by Kingsley Onyemma and produced by Uduak Isong.

Christmas Love

This 2021 Kenyan Christmas movie focuses on the importance of parents’ presence over presents for their children beyond and during the holiday seasons.

When a father with ambitious plans to provide for his family takes on more responsibilities at work which affects his time with his young daughter, he must choose between his job or disappointing her for the hundredth time at Christmas.

Produced by Spearhead Entertainment in association with FilmLab Kenya and Miyale Studios, Christmas Love stars Abel Mutua, Robert Burale, Grace Ekirapa, Ellsey Okatch, Mulamwa and introduced Neema Kawa.

The Christmas Star

Okay, even I cannot fathom the plotline of this story. But one thing is clear, the Nigerian movie produced by A Children of Promises Christian School Productions, and starring unknown teenage actors promises a thriller -ride for audiences, if not a 4k cinematic picture.

It premieres December 24, 2022 on YouTube.

So, here’s to opening our minds to newer and more contemporary things this festive season. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year in advance.