Seplat Energy Plc in partnership with Conversations for Change has empowered 22 entrepreneurs in the 2022 C4C Global Entrepreneurship Fellowship Programme.

The beneficiaries from the programme equipped to begin their business empires after unveiling their business plans following the 2022 C4C Global Entrepreneurship Fellowship Programme held at the Lux Terra Leadership and Training Centre, Abuja.

Director, External Affairs and Sustainability, Seplat Energy, Dr Chioma Nwachuku, told the beneficiaries: “You are indeed equipped for your next phase in your various enterprises. Thanks to C4C and Seplat Energy for enriching you with the knowledge and competencies you need to grow your business. The greater appreciation and kudos, however, go to you, for having the capacity to establish your striving enterprise.

“We are happy at Seplat Energy to play a big role in changing the narrative of the Nigerian Youth. You are no longer the leaders of tomorrow; rather, with the empowerment you have received over the years, you are the change agent of your generation. We are quite elated with the level of creativity and passion you all exhibited and truly, the sky will not be your limit.”

Nwachuku explained that empowerment is one of the strong pillars on which Seplat Energy is addressing social challenges in Nigeria, particularly that of Sustainable Development Goals’ 1, 2 and 8 on no poverty, zero hunger, decent work and economic growth.

“We believe that as soon as these critical SDGs are addressed, other things will follow.

“In this regard, we felicitate also with Conversations for Change, our visionary partners on this journey for a great job well done. Dear 2022 graduates, we have great confidence in your ability to further excel. Congratulations, and we pray for your continued success.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding, the president/founder, C4C, Dr Kechi Ogbuagu, thanked Seplat Energy for the support over the years, pledging C4C’s resolve to the empowerment of the youth population

The entrepreneurs thanked Seplat Energy and C4C for the huge investment in their future.