Abuja is set to host a fashion festival on November 1 – 2, at the Abuja Continental Hotel.

Titled African Fashion Festival Vogue, the returning event will be addressing the theme: A United Front For African Fashion.

The festival will feature activities such as panel discussions, free masterclasses facilitated by fashion industry experts, an exhibition, a fashion festival and a Gala and awards night.

Festival founder, Hajiya Firdausi Muhammad, emphasizing the importance of collaboration, ethics and sustainable industry practice, said Africa has the potential become a global fashion power house.

She, however noted that it can only be achieved shared knowledge, resources and inspiration.

“Our industry must be built on a foundation of strong morals and ethics, fostering a sustainable and equitable environment for all. Together, we can create a platform that empowers African designers, artisans and models, propelling our fashion industry to unprecedented heights.”

Events open every day for both days, with the morning sessions holding from 9 to 12pm, and the exhibition festivals from 9am to 8pm, and the fashion festival and gala night set for 5 to 8pm on day 2.