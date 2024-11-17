Chairman of African Petroleum Regulatory Forum (AFRIPERF) and the chief executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Gbenga Komolafe, has called on oil-producing countries in the continent to cooperate amid intense calls for energy transition.

Komolafe made the call while speaking at AFEIPERF second meeting held virtually.

The meeting was a follow-up to the forum’s inauguration on July 1, 2024, at the International Conference Centre in Garki, Abuja, according to Communication, NUPRC , Olaide Akinola.

The virtual meeting was attended by representatives from the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and the NUPRC, along with representatives from various regulators across Africa, including Nigeria, Ghana, The Gambia, Mozambique, Tanzania, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Senegal, and Angola.

AFRIPERF aims to strengthen regional petroleum governance by fostering collaboration, cooperation and coordination among member regulators.

During the meeting, the CCE outlined that the forum must prioritise building capacity sustainably and harmonising regulatory frameworks for consistency.

According to him, member countries also have to effectively share expertise and best practices, pledging Nigeria’s commitment.

Komolafe also advised members on innovation amid competition for scarce funding for hydrocarbon development.

He commended the members for their active participation and highlighted the benefits of the APRIPERF platform.

The CCE also noted the role of the forum in fostering relationships among African nations to create a unified approach to petroleum regulation that can attract investment and bolster regional economic growth.

Speaking at the virtual meeting, the CEO of Ghana’s Petroleum Commission, Mr. Egbert Fabille, underscored the importance of institutionalising the forum across the continent.

He said the forum is a vital step toward achieving a unified and progressive petroleum sector in Africa.

The representative of the Liberian Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Mohammed Dukuly, said the APRIPERF initiative would be beneficial to the continent.

He also encouraged member states to take ownership of their regulatory environments to maximise national resources for greater profitability.

The forum also adopted an official logo for AFRIPERF.

Similarly, AFRIPERF charter was reviewed and is set to be adopted at the next meeting.