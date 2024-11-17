Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) has distanced itself from reports circulating in the media not LEADERSHIP by the Housing Exchange Africa, (HXAfrica) on a purported N40 million diaspora mortgage pre-financing scheme which referred to the Bank as a partner.

The FMBN in a press statement signed by it’s group head, Corporate Communications, Virginia Jang in Abuja said the Bank wishes to inform the general public and it’s esteemed National Housing Fund (NHF) Scheme customers particularly Nigerians in the Diaspora that although HXAfrica applied for some engagement with them, it has not been granted any approvals nor has the Bank entered into any formal arrangement with the HXAfrica.

She said the FMBN and NIDCOM (Nigerians in Diaspora Commission) remain committed to the roll-out of the Diaspora Mortgage Scheme after obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals, adding that they will endeavour to provide official information and updates on respective websites and social media handles to avoid the general public being misled.

Jang also revealed that in respect to that NIDCOM has issued a similar disclaimer on the purported HXAfrica mortgage pre-financing scheme and called on the general public to note accordingly.