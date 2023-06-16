African Students Hail Tinubu On Loan Law

All-Africa Students’ Union (AASU) has lamented the high cost of education in the continent, saying school fees hike in all African countries has become the order of the day.

The African student body also described the signing of the Students Loan Bill into law and decision to establish Education Bank by Nigeria’s new President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as welcome development and commended similar policies by other governments in Africa.

The President of AASU, Mr. Osisiogu Osikenyi stated these during a world press conference held in Ethiopia to mark the 2023 Africa Students’ Day tagged”Back to Addis.”

June 16 was declared African Student’s Day at the 6th Ordinary Congress of the All-Africa Students Union (AASU) held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in 1982; to commemorate the memories of students who were massacred in Soweto, South Africa, on the 16th day of June 1976 for protesting against education injustice and inequality in the apartheid regime.

Osikenyi in the text of the press briefing made available to newsmen said, “Every year, the cost of studying in institutions of learning is becoming unbearable for students; where for instance university students will squeeze out an average of 3000 US dollars in 2023; Institutions of higher learning have gone on a spree of fee hike with little or no palliative for students save for the some Governments that put in place succor that come the way of indigent students in the country”.