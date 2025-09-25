United Capital Group, on Wednesday, hosted a solemn memorial service in honour of six of its members of staff who died in the September 16 fire incident at Afriland Towers, the company’s headquarters in Lagos.

The service, held at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos, drew an outpouring of grief from across the Nigerian capital market. Regulators, industry leaders, clients, partners, and members of the wider business community joined families and loved ones of the deceased to pay their respects. The event was also streamed live, with additional viewing centres in Abuja and Port Harcourt, enabling more colleagues to participate.

Opening the ceremony, Group CEO, Peter Ashade, led a moment of silence before delivering a moving tribute. He reflected on the impact of the loss, shared personal recollections of each of the deceased, and offered encouragement to grieving families.

Also speaking, Tony Elumelu, chairman of Heirs Holdings, expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy. With visible emotion, he extended condolences to the bereaved families and reaffirmed the unity of the United Capital and Heirs Holdings community in mourning.

The memorial featured heartfelt tributes from family members, friends, and colleagues, highlighting the lives and legacies of the six departed.

In a message of encouragement, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo urged the gathering to draw strength and hope despite the painful loss. The service concluded with a powerful performance by singer Timi Dakolo, whose stirring rendition left the hall in solemn reflection.

Guests described the ceremony as “a respectful and dignified occasion, befitting of the memory of the departed colleagues.”

In a statement, United Capital Group noted that while the pain of their passing remains profound, “their memories, impact, and contributions will live on in the hearts of all who knew them.”