The victorious Nigeria senior women’s national basketball team, D’Tigress has arrived in Abuja for a victory celebration party.

The team, along with other members of the contingent, landed at the Private Wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja shortly after 2pm on Monday, proudly holding the Afrobasket trophy.

Nigeria’s D’Tigress clinched their fifth consecutive FIBA Women’s AfroBasket championship title on Sunday, defeating Mali 78–64 at the Palais des Sports Treichville in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

This victory not only extends their unbeaten streak to an impressive 29 games on the continent—dating back to their last loss in 2015—but also solidifies their status as the leading force in African women’s basketball.

The final showcased a remarkable display of resilience and determination. After falling behind 21–26 in the first quarter, the Nigerian team mounted a formidable comeback, demonstrating their tactical prowess with scores of 20–15, 20–15, and 17–8 in the subsequent quarters, ultimately securing their fifth consecutive title and seventh Afrobasket trophy overall.

As was the case with the Super Falcons, who were hosted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa following their 10th WAFCON victory, it remains unclear whether President Tinubu will host the team on Monday or at a later date.