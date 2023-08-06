Nigerian singer-songwriter turned gospel minister, Chidinma Ekile has just released her latest single and visually stunning release, “I Recommend Jesus.” Known for her powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics, Chidinma delivers an uplifting and soul-stirring anthem that is sure to resonate with listeners worldwide.

The single, “I Recommend Jesus,” is a heartfelt tribute to the strength, love, and unwavering faith that Minister Chidinma has found in her personal relationship with Jesus Christ. The song not only showcases her exceptional vocal prowess but also highlights her ability to create music that touches the core of the human spirit.

To complement the release of the single, Chidinma Ekile is also gifting her fans with a visually enthralling music video directed by Adiukwu Daniel Nkemakolam popularly known as KEMZART. The video features breathtaking cinematography, powerful storytelling, and showcases Chidinma’s artistic depth and creativity. With its compelling visuals, the music video is destined to leave a lasting impact on viewers, offering a visual representation of the song’s profound message.

Produced by EeZee Conceptz, the single “I Recommend Jesus” and its accompanying music video mark a pivotal moment in Chidinma Ekile’s career, as she continues to expand her artistry and make a significant impact in the music world. This release also signifies a bold step for Chidinma as she uses her platform to share her faith and inspire others through her art.

Chidinma, a MTN Project Fame winner in 2010, kicked off her musical career as a youngster after the feat releasing Kekedike, Jankoliko featuring the late enigmatic Sound Sultan, and was part of the chart-topping song, Emi Ni Baller that had illbliss and Tha Suspect in 2012. In 2016, She collaborated with Banky W in the song, ‘All I Want Is You’.

Chidinma had won Best Female West African Act at the 2012 Kora Awards, a big feat. When she delved into gospel music in 2021, departing from secular genre of music with a testimony and rededication song, Jehova Over Do, the 32-year-old caused ripples in the Nigerian music sector even when in an interview with LEADERSHIP Sunday, years ago, she had stated that she had told her pastor, as a member of Foursquare Gospel Church, she was starting out in secular genre, and she initially gained success.

With different songs like ‘Over To You’, Holy, the latest ‘I recommend Jesus’, will resonate with music lovers on account of her immense talent and the globally accepted gospel music, genre.