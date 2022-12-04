The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, on Saturday night, met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his Penthouse residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

Speaking with journalists Saturday night after the closed-door meeting, Sokoto State governor and director-general of the Campaign Council, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, declared that the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign train will on Monday spring a big surprise that will send jittery down the spine of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, when it will be hitting the soil of Lagos State on Monday.

Tambuwal said the PDP presidential campaign rally holding in Lagos on Monday looks forward to a rousing welcome and large crowd of Lagosians.

Those in the PDP delegation that visited Obasanjo included vice presidential candidate of the party and governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, and a former Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido.

Other members of the council that visited Obasanjo included the former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; former governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke, and Otunba Oyewole Fasawe.

Tambuwal said the team was in Abeokuta “to pay our usual respect and to continue to consult our leader, former President Olusegun Obasanjo on matters of national interest and we have had a very fruitful conversation with him.”

Emphasising that his party is providing a “balanced” presidential ticket that is reflecting the true characteristics of Nigeria, Tambuwal explained that, “we are in the build-up and we will continue to do what we have to do to win the election.

“My message to Nigerians is that they should come out en masse when it is time in February (2023) to vote for a balanced ticket that reflects the characteristics of this country, that will provide leadership that will stabilise this country and revive our economy and foster more of national unity and that is Atiku Abubakar and Governor Okowa.”