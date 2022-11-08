Jumoke Bamigboye, wife of a former military administrator (MILAD) of Osun State, Col. Theophilus Bamigboye (rtd), has been set free by the gunmen that abducted her last Saturday.

Mrs Bamigboye, who was abducted at Eiyenkorin, a suburb of Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State, on her way from the family’s farm, was released Monday night by her abductors.

A source told LEADERSHIP that Mrs Bamigboye, a Magistrate and member of Rotary Club International, was returning from her farm in Oko-Olowo where she went to supervise garri processing, which was to be supplied to some customers when she was accosted by the gunmen.

The source added that the kidnappers later contacted the victim’s family demanding for a N100m ransom.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The victim’s release was later negotiated downward to N50m as at Monday evening,” the source added.

Confirming the release of his wife on Tuesday, Colonel Bamigboye (rtd) said that she was released on Monday night.

“She was set free and released last night, we thank God for her safety but not without payment of ransom,” he revealed.

The spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, also said that “she was released by the kidnappers last night.”

He said that three suspects had been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of Mrs Bamigboye.

Okasanmi was, however, silent on whether any ransom was paid to the kidnappers before she was released.

He said: “Yes, she has been released and three suspects were arrested and effort to get the remaining suspects is underway, please.”

Meanwhile, sympathizers have been trooping to the residence of Colonel Bamigboye’s GRA residence in Ilorin to congratulate him on the release of his wife.

Some of the sympathizers sighted included the Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba Abdulraheem Adeoti, his chiefs and Oloris while Bamigboye also was receiving telephone calls every minute from far and wide from eminent people who were calling to congratulate him.