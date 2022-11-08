Terrorists in early hours of Tuesday abducted another Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Abraham Kunat, in Kaduna State.

The Chancellor, Archdiocese of Kaduna, Rev. Fr. Christian Okewu Emmanuel, disclosed this on Tuesday in a statement made available to journalists in Kaduna.

“I write to inform you of the abduction of one of our priests, Rev. Fr. Abraham Kunat, the Parish Priest of St Bernard, Idon Gida, on Tuesday, 8 November, 2022 at about 12:30am.

“The incident took place at St Mulumba, Kurmin Sara, Kachia LGA, where Fr Kunat has been residing all along due to the insecurity situation.

“We solicit for the prayerful support of the faithful and indeed all men and

women of goodwill that God Almighty will take control of the situation. preserve our priest, and bring him back to us in peace,” he said.