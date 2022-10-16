A police officer, ASP Ahmed Yusuf, who was abducted by gunmen at his Oloje residence in Ilorin, Kwara State on October 11, 2022, has been rescued by men of the State Police Command.

The spokesman of the Cmmand, Okasanmi Ajayi broke the news in a statement issued and made available to LEADERSHIP in Ilorin on Sunday.

Ajayi said the policeman attached to the Inspector General of Police Monitoring Team was rescued at about 0230hrs on Sunday at a bush border between Kwara and Oyo States.

He added that six armed hoodlums, who kidnapped Yusuf, however, escaped arrest after abandoning their victim when the policemen were closing in on them.

He added that Yusuf was undergoing medical examination and would be allowed to join his family as soon as he is confirmed fit by the police medical doctor.

The police spokesman said that effort was still being intensified to get the abductors arrested for prosecution.

“The Kwara State Police Command wishes to inform the public that ASP Ahmed Yusuf of IGP Monitoring Team attached to Kwara State Police Command that was abducted in his house in Oloje area of Ilorin on 11/10/2022 at about 2200hrs by six armed hoodlums have been rescued.

“He was rescued about 0230hrs today at a bush border between Kwara and Oyo states.

“The rescue efforts was made possible by the insistence of the Commissioner of Police Kwara State, CP Paul Odama, who declared that rescuing the kidnapped officer unhurt and possible arrest of the criminal abductors is a task that must be achieved. Consequently, the CP dispatched the Command’s Tactical Teams, local vigilante and hunters with the support of the Oyo State Amotekun squad.

“The efforts by the combined team yielded the expected result as the kidnappers escaped and abandoned the abducted ASP under severe pressure of being arrested, the moment they found out the teams had formed a ring around their location. The victim thereafter sauntered to where the police teams were waiting for him and was rescued.

“CP Paul Odama wishes to appreciate the efforts of the police and vigilante teams for the gallantry displayed in the efforts that ultimately led to the rescue of the ASP.

“The CP noted that his determination to make Kwara State inhabitable to criminal elements still stands and that Kwara state would never be allowed to play host to criminal elements of whatever nomenclature,” Ajayi stated.