Kwara State government has distributed 68,280 free textbooks to primary school pupils across the State as part of efforts to ensure effective teaching and learning process at the basic education sector.

The state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, flagged off the distribution of the textbooks in Shao, Moro local government area in Kwara North senatorial district of the State.

Represented by his deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, the governor said that his administration will leave no child of school-age behind on account of lack of access to learning materials in the state.

He said the distribution of 68,280 textbooks on various subjects will be for pupils in Primaries 4, 5, and 6 across the state.

AbdulRazaq noted with delight that efforts by the government to strengthen partnership with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has been yielding positive results.

“We are not only carrying out massive infrastructural renewals across Kwara State, we have also invested so much in technology, recruitment of competent teachers, retraining of our existing hands, and welfare of our workers.

“This is the first time in many years that Kwara is benefitting from various interventions from the UBEC. This is the gain of our efficient management of resources and deliberate effort to improve learning outcome and brighten the future of our children,” he added.

While charging the students to make good use of the books, AbdulRazaq added that reading is fundamental and is one of the best ways through which dreams can be achieved.

Earlier, the executive chairman of Kwara State Universal Basic Education (KWSUBEB), Prof. Shehu Adaramaja, commended the efforts of the governor on education which he said had earned the state various interventions, including the three slots of 30 modern Bilingual Model Schools projects located at Ballah (Kwara Central), Banni (Kwara North) and Share town (Kwara South).

Adaramaja also noted with pleasure that the distribution of the textbooks in core subjects like English Language, Mathematics, Basic Science and Technology across schools in all the 16 local government areas of the state; and other incentives enjoyed under the administration of Governor AbdulRazaq were a major morale booster to the teachers and pupils in the basic education sector.

Also speaking, the Ohoro of Shao, Oba Adegbite Alabi, appreciated the state government for the unrelenting efforts at revamping the education sector in the state.