The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has flagged off rights awareness campaign for air travellers and airline owners, emphasising their entitlements and responsibilities, respectively.

The NCAA awareness campaign, which has commenced in Lagos, was officially flagged off at the headquarters of the NCAA in Abuja by the acting director general of the NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo, at the weekend.

Speaking on the awareness campaign, initiated by the NCAA’s Consumer Protection Department, aimed at bridging the gap between passengers and airlines while ensuring adherence to aviation regulations, Capt. Najomo noted the importance of informing passengers and operators about their entitlements and responsibilities.

According to him, “This awareness campaign is to let passengers know their rights and obligations, and to ensure airlines uphold their duties. It’s not about always siding with passengers or airlines but ensuring fair treatment for both.

“After two hours of delay, airlines must provide snacks and refreshments. After three hours, passengers are entitled to refunds, either in cash or processed online within two weeks. After four hours, airlines must provide hotel accommodations for overnight delays.”

The DG also urged airlines to communicate potential delays promptly to passengers through SMS or other channels, allowing them to adjust their plans.

He said, “No airline wants to delay a flight intentionally. There are often external factors, but timely communication can reduce frustration.”

Also speaking, Director Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, NCAA, Mr. Michael Achimugu, reiterated the NCAA’s commitment to fairness, stating that the agency provide support for passengers when they are mistreated and also backs airlines when justified.

Achimugu further explained that the initiative is not solely about holding airlines accountable but about ensuring mutual understanding of rights and obligations.

He said, “When passengers arrive late for check-in, they cannot blame the airline. But if they are denied boarding despite following the rules, the NCAA steps in.”

He encouraged passengers to familiarise themselves with aviation regulations to avoid conflicts and assured them of the NCAA’s readiness to mediate disputes.