Less than 24 hours after his loan move to Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray, Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has witnessed a remarkable surge in his social media followership.

The reigning African footballer of the year joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Napoli for the 2024/25 season on Tuesday after the Italian club agreed to the dry loan move.

The move has not only boosted Osimhen presence in European football but also significantly elevated his social media profile.

According to sportsration.com‘s report, since Galatasaray officially announced the agreement with Napoli on their social media platforms, Osimhen has gained over 100,000 new followers on Instagram, with his count rising from 4.4 million to 4.5 million in less than 24 hours. This rapid growth underscores Osimhen’s influence as one of Africa’s most prominent footballers and highlights the excitement surrounding his move to Turkey.

Osimhen’s transfer to Galatasaray followed a dramatic transfer saga that saw his anticipated move to Chelsea collapsed on deadline day.

The Nigerian international was on the verge of joining Chelsea, but negotiations failed to progress, leaving him to stay in Naples. This came despite a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli, who were prepared to pay Osimhen a staggering €30 million per year over a four-year contract. However, the Nigerian super star opted to continue his career in Europe, leading to his loan move to Galatasaray.

LEADERSHIP reports that the surge in Osimhen’s social media following further cements his status as one of the most influential African footballers globally, and his journey at Galatasaray is set to be closely followed by millions of fans around the world.