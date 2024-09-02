Napoli have accepted to loan star striker Victor Osimhen to Galatasaray just days after his move to Premier League side Chelsea, collapsed.

The Nigerian international who was on the brink of a stunning deadline day switch to Stamford Bridge as Chelsea prepared a loan with an obligation to buy, may sign for Galatasaray tonight after agreeing to a dry loan move to Turkey.

“We are close to an agreement,’ said Napoli Sport Director, Giovanni Manna.

The Corriere dello Sport was the first to break the story Monday afternoon and it has moved rapidly in just over an hour to becoming a done deal.

Sky Sport Italia and RMC Sport claim that Napoli have given the all-clear to a dry loan, without an option to buy, as long as Galatasaray cover his full salary of nearly €11m per season.

The alternative would have been for the Turkish club to pay a fee for the loan, but have the wages shared between them.

Representatives from the side are flying into Naples for advanced negotiations and to finalise the paperwork this evening.

NapolI Director of Sport Manna also told Sports Digitale in Turkey, “It is correct to say we are in talks with Galatasaray and we are close to an agreement.”

Osimhen was also enthusiastic about the idea of joining Galatasaray, faced with the prospect of having to sit in the stands until the transfer window opens in January.

Napoli were adamant that Osimhen would not be welcomed back into the squad following his declaration months ago that he no longer wanted to play for the team.