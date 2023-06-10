After Meeting With Tinubu, Senators-elect Queue Behind Yari 

Ahead of next Tuesday’s inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, the Senate Presidency bid of former Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, has received a major boost following President Bola Tinubu’s refusal to impose a leadership on the two chambers of the next National Assembly.

Senators-elect including those of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), who hitherto were in support of the party’s preferred candidate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, were said to have now gravitated to Senator-elect Yari’s camp after the meeting between President Tinubu and the federal lawmakers-elect on Thursday.

Already, Senators-elect of the major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other minor opposition parties, were said to have made up their mind to support Senator-elect Yari, putting the former Zamfara State governor in clear lead having secured the support of a majority number of the Senators-elect ahead of the June 13, 2023 inauguration date.

Further facts emerged at the weekend that President Tinubu did not at the Thursday meeting with Senators-elect and Members-elect of the House of Representatives, endorsed the APC zoning formula but only charged the incoming legislators to vote for candidates of their choice as Senate President and House Speaker in line with provisions of the 1999 Constitution and the Rules of the National Assembly.

President Tinubu was said to have expressed serious concerns over undermining the independence of the legislature and charged the lawmakers to agree among themselves as provided by the Rules of the Senate.

An APC Senator-elect, who is close to the ruling party’s leadership said that President Tinubu’s action has further showcased him as a true democrat and believer in the Rule of Law, adding that his position was well-received by lawmakers-elect across party lines.