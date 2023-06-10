It’s Fake News, Kyari Not Suspended As NNPC GCEO

Contrary to speculations making the round that President Bola Tinubu has directed the suspension of Mallam Mele Kyari as the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, LEADERSHIP has learnt that there was no such directive from the President.

Checks at the Presidency on Saturday night revealed that the President has not given such directive for the suspension of Kyari as NNPC noss.

Social media platforms were abuzz on Saturday evening with several posts claiming the President had directed the immediate suspension of Kyari as NNPC GCEO.

The social media posts of the purported suspension of Kyari gained traction as it was coming barely 24 hours after the Presidency announced the suspension of Godwin Emefiele from office as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Multiple sources in the Presidency, however, disclosed that there was no such plan to suspend Kyari as the GCEO of the NNPC.

One of the sources said, “We got to know about the purported suspension through social media posts. But I can confirm to you that there is no such directive coming from the President. Nigerians are known to play a lot with trends and someone may just have sat down somewhere to make such posts.