As the nation marks the 2024 Democracy Day, an Abuja-bound train on Wednesday derailed along the Abuja-Kaduna route.

The incident makes it the third time the same incident will be occurring in two weeks – between May 26 and June 12, 2024.

A staff of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) who preferred anonymity confirmed the incident.

When asked if the problem had been rectified, the NRC staff replied, “We are still working on it”.

Similarly, a former senator representing Kaduna Central, Senator Shehu Sani hinted that a top Managing Director was on board while the incident occurred.

Meanwhile, at about 11:47 am, an X user named Norbert Shialsuk said they “were lucky it happened when we got to Abuja. Imagine this happening in the bush.”

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) is yet to speak on the incident as of the time of filing this report.