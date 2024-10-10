A Kano State High Court, sitting at the Audu Bako Secretariat has again restrained the 15th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero, from renovating the Nassarawa Mini Palace.

The plaintiffs, comprising the Kano State government, the state’s Attorney General and the Kano Emirate Council through their counsel, Rilwanu Umar, SAN, are seeking to preserve the existing structure and cultural heritage of the palace, while the respondent on the matter is the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

In her ruling on interlocutory injunction on Thursday, the presiding Judge and Chief Judge of Kano State, Justice Dije Abdu-Aboki, held that the applicant’s application is found meritorious and granted.

According to her, the respondent has not filed any counter affidavit nor written address challenging the applicant.

She however redirected the case to High Court 15, for further mention.

Earlier, Counsel to the applicants, Rabiu Ibrahim-Yaura, told the court that the respondent have been deposed by law under the Kano State Emirate Council Repeal Law 2024.

He added that the respondent was served on September 14th and has not file any counter affidavit nor written address or represented before the court; he therefore sought the court to declare the Nassarawa Mini Palace as property of Kano State Government and Emirate Council and not the property of the respondent.

The court had on Sept.13, granted an order of interim injunction restraining the defendant from embarking on the said project following the release of the proposed prototype renovation plan pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

However, the court also directed parties in the suit to maintain status quo in respect of the structural and architectural design of the palace.