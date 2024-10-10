The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), on Thursday, terminated the employment of six officials in line with the directives of the State’s Civil Service Commission (CSC).

According to the director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, the termination of employment followed the recommendations put forth by the Personnel Management Board.

According to Taofiq, formal disciplinary notices were issued to the affected officers at LASTMA’s headquarters in Oshodi, Lagos.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, affirmed that the Lagos State Civil Service Commission had fully endorsed the Personnel Management Board’s recommendations regarding the severe misconduct and general inefficiencies of the affected officials.

Mr. Bakare-Oki confirmed that the disciplinary actions were rigorously implemented in accordance with the Lagos State Civil Service Rules and Regulations.

He reiterated LASTMA’s unwavering commitment to enhancing its operations and called on Lagos residents to actively engage with the agency by providing both positive feedback and reports of any observed misconduct, along with relevant evidence.

“I wish to inform the general public that this is an ongoing exercise aimed at purging the Agency of errant officers. Another Personnel Management Board session will be convened shortly to address additional indicted LASTMA officials,” he added.

The General Manager also urged road users in Lagos to strictly comply with traffic regulations, warning that violations would attract penalties, including fines, as enforced by the Lagos Mobile Courts in accordance with legal provisions.

He emphasised that adherence to traffic laws is crucial to the realisation of the “Greater Lagos” vision, as outlined in Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES Plus Development Agenda. The first pillar of this agenda, which focuses on traffic management and transportation, is essential for the actualisation of the vision.

Furthermore, Mr. Bakare-Oki reassured the public of LASTMA’s steadfast commitment to addressing complaints promptly and impartially. Citizens are encouraged to lodge complaints through the toll-free hotline 080000527862 or by visiting the Walk-In Complaint Centre at LASTMA’s Headquarters in Oshodi.