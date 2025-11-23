Edo State Special Security Squad, during the weekend, demolished a property used as a major operational base by kidnappers at Egbai Community, Ovia North-East local government area of the State.

The kidnappers, identified as Anthony Fedigha Ebimienwei and Luke Disemoh, were arrested following “high-level, intelligence-driven surveillance.”

When paraded, the suspects confessed to their role in the abduction of one Blessing Nosa, who was freed after the suspects collected the ransom of ₦30 million.

Luck ran out of the duo after they abducted another suspect, a businessperson, and demanded a staggering ₦500 million ransom, which triggered an expanded multi-agency response and sustained tracking that culminated in their arrest.

Speaking at the demolition site, the Coordinator of the Edo State Security Squad, Noah Idemudia, stated that the operation aligns with Governor Monday Okpebholo’s directive to adopt offensive security tactics that prevent crime before it escalates.

Idemudia stressed that the administration’s stance on criminality remains uncompromising.

“These individuals have been in this trade for some time, and it is deeply unfortunate. Let this serve as a clear warning: under Governor Okpebholo’s watch, Edo State is not a safe haven for kidnappers or any criminal elements,” Idemudia said.

He added that similar operations will continue across the State to ensure that criminal networks are systematically disrupted and eliminated.

Reacting to the development, the youth leader of Egbai community, Aghaku Ihanuwaze, commended Governor Okpebholo for what he described as “a courageous and long-overdue intervention.”

Ihanuwaze revealed that the area had for years been exploited by criminal gangs, expressing relief that the administration has now taken decisive steps to restore safety.

“This hideout has been a source of fear for our community,” the youth leader noted. We thank Governor Okpebholo for acting swiftly and for prioritising the safety of the people.