The Kaduna State Police Command, on Thursday, said its operatives killed one terrorist and recovered weapons in Giwa local government area of the State.

The weapons recovered include an AK49 assault rifle, locally fabricated long range revolver with its 12 polymer cased cartridges and one operational motorcycle.

In a statement by the Command’s PPRO, DSP Muhammad Jalige, he said the tactical operation, which led to the killing of the terrorist and recovery of weapons, was as a result of a distress call received in the early hours of June 23, 2022 at about 07.30hrs that some bandits were sighted along Galadimawa-Kidandan Road in Giwa LGA of the State.

According to the Police spokesperson, the movement of the suspects was strongly suspected to be for their usual heinous mission and in a bid to truncate such a mission, the Commissioner of Police ordered for deployment of strong nearby force to the location for a possible engagement and restoration of safety.

DSP Jalige further said, “The Operatives engaged the hoodlums with clinical precision and succeeded in countering the bandits’ mission as they were compelled to retreat into the forest with some sustaining bullet injuries while one other was gunned down, his AK49 assault rifle and operational motorcycle recovered. Equally, a locally fabricated long range revolver with its 12 polymer cased cartridges was recovered when search of the area was conducted.

“Meanwhile efforts are geared towards restoring public confidence with rigorous patrol and surveillance of the area in order to prevent any further attack on communities or commuters.

“The Commissioner of police Kaduna Command applauded the character and commitment of the Officers aimed at the safety and security of the State. He further tasked them to sustain the recent gains since victory is near where criminality will be a thing of the past.”