TAJBank Limited, Nigeria’s fastest-growing non-interest banking services provider, has won the Islamic Finance News’ (IFN’s) “Best Islamic Bank in Nigeria 2023”, beating other nominees from across the global geopolitical zones in the competition.

The IFN’s Organising Committee stated that the award was conferred on TAJBank in recognition of its superior value-adding, world-class products and innovative service delivery to non-interest banking customers globally.

In his acceptance speech, the bank’s founder/CEO, Hamid Joda, commended the IFN’s Committee for the global recognition, saying “the Board and management of TAJBank are grateful for recognising our bank as an emerging frontline player in the global Islamic banking landscape and my humble self for the IFN Award for 2023. “As we keep saying, these awards and several others TAJBank had received in the past three years will further encourage us to do more in surpassing the expectations of our growing customers in terms of quality products and service delivery for invaluable value-addition to them and their businesses”, Joda added.

Also commenting on the IFN 2023 awards, the bank’s Co-founder/executive director, Sherif Idi, lauded “the IFN for the award and our customers for their growing confidence in TAJBank to deliver superior products and services with, in some cases, personalised touches to confirm to them that our only interest is in them.”

The IFN Organising Committee commended the TAJBank for hard work, persistence, and innovative strategies that enables the bank to make giant strides despite the whirlwinds in the Nigerian economy.

The selection of winners for the 2023 IFN competition was conducted by the IFN Organising Committee with support from the Redmoney Group, the foremost global provider of specialised Islamic financial media services across three core divisions of events, publishing, and training.

Recall that TAJBank had won the BusinessDay newspaper’s ‘Islamic Bank of The Year’ awards for 2021, 2022 and 2023 and before then clinched the Leadership newspapers’ ‘Bank Of The Year Award’ in 2020, amongst other laurels since it commenced operations three years ago.

In recognition of the non-interest lender’s strict compliance with global best practices, particularly in

information security standards in all areas of its operations, TAJBank in 2022 received the Payment Card

Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) certification and three International Standards Organization

(ISO) certifications by the Certification Partner Global (CPG), namely ISO 27001, ISO 22301, and ISO

20000 on Information Security, Business Continuity, and IT Service Management Systems.