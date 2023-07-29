Agency Issues 7-day Removal Notice For Structures Earmarked For Demolition

The Umuahia Capital Development Agency has issued a 7-day removal notice to owners of structures earmarked for demolition along Okpara Square and Express Tower highway.

This followed the Abia State government’s award of contract for the expansion of the 4-lines highway to 6.

The general manager of the agency, Chinyere Kanno, stated this while speaking to LEADERSHIP Weekend in the state capital, saying the notice is irrevocable.

She, however, explained that the government had made arrangements to ensure that owners of those with its approval would be compensated.

“The government has taken the necessary steps to ensure that owners of structures with approval would be duly compensated. But not the same for those without,” she noted.

The notice said at the expiration of the period, “the authority would demolish all houses and developments that are not removed by their owners in accordance with the powers vested on it by law No 8 of 1992.”