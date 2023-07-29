Engineers Urged To Prioritise Practical Skills

Experts in the engineering profession have emphasised the need for engineers to prioritise practical skills.

They highlighted the importance of practical skills to engineers, saying that engineers must possess certain technical skills that assist them in optimising managerial performance. These skills include; Technical skills, Social or Interpersonal (or human) skills, and conceptual skills. While these three broad skill categories encompass a wide spectrum of capabilities, each category describes the way in which these skills interact with management at various levels.

In Abuja, at the 395th general meeting/technical paper presentation in July 2023 of the Nigerian Society of Engineers NSE, Abuja Branch held at NSE Headquarters Abuja. Topic:”Leadership, strategic investment and entrepreneurship.” The director of Leadership African Centre for Leadership Strategy and Development Centre (LSD), Dr Emenike Umezi said that the fact that you have PhD in engineering or hanging the badge does not mean that you are an engineer, it is when you practise that you will know that you’re an engineer.

He further said that this specifies actions required of all people who are appointed to managerial roles and are accountable for the output of others. It is about the day-to-day things managers do to lead and manage their team.

According to him, “The additional requirements of senior executives and middle management in designing and implementing fit for workplace conditions such as structures and systems of work that enable and support effective managerial leadership and productive work. Business strategy is part of this.

“Find your voice by clarifying you personal values, set the example by aligning actions with shared values, envision the future by imagining exciting and ennobling activities, enlist others in a common vision by appealing to shared aspirations, search for opportunities by seeking innovative ways to change, grow and improve, experiment and take risks by constantly generating small wins and learning from mistakes, foster collaboration by promoting cooperative goals and building trust, strengthen others by sharing power and discretion,