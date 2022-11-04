The 1st edition of a fashion event organisers have described as first of it’s kind,“Ages of Fashion”which will attract over 1000 guests is holding at the Nicon Luxury Hotel, Abuja.The event which began today, 4th November, will end tomorrow, 5th November, 2022.

The event which is organised by Ahline Concepts in collaboration with the federal ministry of information and culture,seeks not only to showcase the evolvement of fashion, display African culture through fashion,but to promote Africa’s finest fashion brands,as well as facilitate an environment for commerce.

Speaking on the event, creative director Ahline Concepts,Judith Vingil said, ”Ages of Fashion is an an event that has never happened in history,it actually showcases the evolvement of fashion through the ages,from 1900 to the 21st century.

“This event is also responding to the rise in demand and patronage for indigenous brands,and we have collaborated with the federal ministry of culture, federal ministry of communications and digital economy,and several other corporate bodies and non governmental organizations.

The two-day event will have a conference, panel discussions, presentations from different organisations to enlighten and to provide the roadmap for exporting made-in-Nigeria fashion items.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Vingil, though the event is mainly a fashion one, it is also open to other SMEs to come and showcase their businesses.

“This event is not only limited to fashion designers,but it is also open to different SME’s,as a matter of fact about 200 SME’S in addition to the 50 fashion designers will be showcased.

Activities lined up for the second day of the event tomorrow include a runway presentation from different fashion designers,a gala night and an award ceremony that recognises major contributors to the Nigerian economy.