An item that is highly in demand in home/office decorations is the sale of wall panel which is a pivotal aesthetics used for interior decorations.

Many homes and offices make use of the wall panel for the beauty, colour and charm it adds to our various abodes.

Wall panel is of diverse shapes, sizes and colours, preferable by the client or interior decorator. Wall panel can last up to 15 years due to it’s high sustainability and reliability.

It does not have the tendency to get damaged easily, unlike paints that can last on a well-prepared surface for 3-4 years, that still needs to touch up every year or two.

Wall panel can be installed absolutely anywhere in the home/offices but mostly sitting rooms and bedrooms as well as in the offices reception and executive waiting rooms.

Factors to consider before venturing into the business include: wall panel sold per square metre, while the price range falls between N5,500 upwards as it depends on the choice of the buyer or client requesting a facelift or renovation of their buildings.

Hence, a prospective seller should be familiar with the types of wall panel in the market. Some of them includes; Vinatage 3D wall panel, Bigarra 3D wall panel, Lilly Wall panel, Generic Wall panel, Wainscoting wall panel and so on.

These wall panels are used with modern adhesive compounds, (glues) for firm grips on the wall and against direct contact to prevent it falling off.

Starting

It is estimated that with N 200,000 and above, a prospective seller can start small and then expand the business while ploughing back the profits.

How to sell

One can use physical shops which is the most popular way to sell wall papers. However, the use of social media to post the goods is the trend where would-be buyers would contact the seller. Referrals, word of mouth also goes a long way to showcase the goods available for sale.

Profitability

This business is highly lucrative as there are a lot of interior decorators who make use of wall panels for designs. Most homes and offices would need decor, as such there is a profitable market in the wall paper business.