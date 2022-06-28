Twenty-two aggrieved Senators of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who had earlier threatened to dump the party have changed their mind.

The Senators, after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, assured him that they will not leave the party again.

The Senators were led to a meeting with President Buhari by the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday after meeting with Buhari, Kalu said the Senators have assured that they won’t leave the APC again.

The Senators, it was gathered, were angry over the outcome of the primary elections in the APC, where they lost out.

“Earlier this afternoon, I led the 22 aggrieved Senators and members of the All Progressive Congress to President Muhammad Buhari, GCFR. Our meeting with Mr President was successful and the issue of decamping from our party has been laid to rest,” Senator Kalu stated.