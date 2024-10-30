The Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) has solicited the support of media practitioners to mobilise the general public and ensure the programme’s success.

Speaking during the bi-annual media round table meeting in Gusau, the project coordinator of AGILE in Zamfara Saadatu Audu Gusau said the project would not succeed without the total support and cooperation of the media practitioners and relevant stakeholders, especially in mobilizing the rural people who are mostly the target beneficiaries.

She said the media needs to enlighten the rural people on the importance of sending girl children to school to acquire the education and skills needed for a better society.

According to her, AGILE would continue to engage the services of media practitioners in educating parents and stakeholders on the project’s preparation and activities to ensure that people are adequately mobilized and enlightened so that they can send their girl child back to school.

She maintained that AGILE has mapped out several strategies for involving media practitioners in the programme’s implementation.

The state commissioner for education, Wadatau Madawaki, said the Zamfara State government would provide all the necessary requirements and support for the success of the AGILE Project.