The lead pastor of Eden Centre, Dr Akin Akinpelu, has said the centre’s 2025 Agora Summit, a four-day leadership and innovation conference, would empower faith-based leaders, entrepreneurs and change-makers with practical strategies to drive transformation across key sectors such as business, governance, media, education and technology.

Akinpelu, the convener of the Agora Summit, said, “The Agora Summit is a call to action for Christian leaders to translate their faith and vision into tangible, measurable impact. We believe that true transformation happens when our spiritual convictions inspire innovative solutions to Africa’s most pressing challenges.”

He said the summit scheduled to hold from October 2-5, in Lagos, is themed, “The Agenda: A Convening of Believers to Advance God’s Kingdom Agenda in Every Sphere of Society,” adding that the event is expected to bring together over 500 participants, more than 15 influential speakers, and a wide range of thought leaders for a powerful convergence of worship, strategy and collaboration.

According to him, with global data showing that nearly 70 percent of strategies fail at the execution stage, the Agora Summit seeks to address this gap by equipping leaders with Kingdom-driven clarity and the practical tools required to translate vision into tangible outcomes.

Akinpelu posited that the Agora Summit 2025 is open to leaders, policymakers, professionals, entrepreneurs, innovators, creatives and faith-based influencers seeking to make a measurable impact in their communities and workplaces.

He added that the summit will create a dynamic platform for collaborative problem-solving, strategic spiritual discernment, and the development of actionable solutions rooted in biblical principles to shape society for Christ.

Highlights of the 2025 Summit include: Keynote Sessions and Panel Discussions: Featuring leading voices in business, finance, technology, and governance. Closed-door strategy sessions: A focused gathering of 30 entrepreneurs and leaders to co-create actionable policy and sector-specific strategies. Arts and innovation Showcase: A unique experience blending prophetic music, fashion, and technology, exploring creativity as a catalyst for change, among others.

Some of the speakers expected at the summit include: Iyin Aboyeji, co-founder, Future Africa; Debola Deji-Kurunmi, founder, Immerse Coaching Company; Kola Oyeneyin, founder, Opportunik Global Fund and Dr Ajoritsedere Awosika, former chairman of Access Bank.