The Lagos State government has urged traders in the computer village, Ikeja, to embrace the proposed relocation of the market to ICT and Business Park, Katangowa, Agbado Oke-Odo

Advertisement

The permanent secretary, Office of Urban Development, Arc. Gbolahan Owodunni Oki, who spoke during the meeting at the market square, Otigba Street, Ikeja said that the meeting was at the behest of the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, who directed that there should be an inclusive process in which beneficiaries play an active role in the ongoing relocation effort.

“In line with the Governor’s directive and to demonstrate the openness and transparency of the Lagos State government, we have brought this meeting to you in your market for the first time since the commencement of the exercise some fifteen years ago,” he said.

Advertisement

Oki said that the administration of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu was committed to the speedy completion of the relocation exercise as it was expediting action on the construction of the ultramodern ICT and Business Park and its complementary facilities such as hotels, banking hall, recreation centre, car parks, fire station, police post and access roads, among others.

He said that moving the ICT business from Ikeja, whose original residential status had been abused by the organic growth of business activities, to the purpose-built ICT and Business Park, Katangowa would offer a win-win situation to both the government and the traders, especially in the areas of business optimisation and a serene environment.

He urged stakeholders of the computer village to embrace the good gestures of the Lagos State Government and cooperate fully to facilitate speedy and seamless movement to the designated site to take maximum advantage of opportunities therein.

He enjoined them to henceforth bring back sanity to the Ikeja computer village suburb by desisting from trading on the street or displaying wares on the road, road setbacks or drainages, and drainage setbacks, while assuring of the state government’s commitment to sustainable, people-focused urban development.

Director Urban Development, Olalekan Odujebe and Tpl. Olayinka Bello made a presentation that highlighted ongoing efforts and benefits deriving from the relocation exercise.

The Iyaloja of the Market, Chief Mrs Abisola Azeez expressed gratitude to Governor Sanwo-Olu for the initiative, adding that the relocation, when completed, would further enhance the market’s potential and provide a more conducive environment for traders and customers.