AGRA Targets 1.2m Farmers In New Strategy For Nigeria

An African-based agriculture organisation, AGRA yesterday launched a five-year new strategy that intends to improve the resilience and competitiveness of local actors in Nigeria.

The strategy, 2023-2027 focuses on enhancing climate-smart technologies and practices for sustainable farming, strengthening of the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and enhancing the country’s capability to design policies, strategies and flagships for execution and monitoring.

At the launch in Abuja, AGRA vice president, policy and state capability, Dr Apollos Nwafor said the mission is to unlock $80 million through flagships in the agricultural sector in at least three states to impact 1.2 million farmers.

According to him the organisation want to leverage public-private partnerships to bring about policy reforms and build foundations for the predictability of markets and trade of agricultural commodities to boost agri-food SMEs and to expand coverage from two to five states while also establishing climate-smart villages in Kaduna and Niger States.

Ada Osakwe, a board member at AGRA explained that the new strategy is designed to further empower and uplift the agricultural sector in Nigeria by fostering innovation, investing in resilience and ensuring equity and inclusivity.