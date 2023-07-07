Subsidy Removal Drags Down Petrol Consumption By 28%

Average daily petrol consumption in Nigeria has fallen by 28 per cent since President Bola Tinubu scrapped subsidy on the fuel at the end of May.

Average daily petrol consumption fell to 48.43 million litres in June, down from the previous average of 66.9 million, according to figures released to Reuters by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The subsidy regime had kept prices cheap for decades but it became increasingly expensive for the country.

Nigeria reportedly spend $10 billion last year on subsidy-leading to wider deficits and driving up government debt.

Since the subsidy was ended a black market in neighbouring Cameroon, Benin and Togo that relied on petrol smuggled from Nigeria has collapsed.