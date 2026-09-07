Agusto & Co. and DataPro Limited, have upgraded the credit rating of PremiumTrust Bank.

While Agusto & Co. upgraded the Bank’s long-term rating from BBB+ to A- and its short-term rating from A2 to A1, DataPro has upgraded the Bank’s long-term rating from A- to A, while affirming its short-term rating at A1.

A long-term rating in the ‘A’ category reflects a low credit risk profile and a strong capacity to meet financial obligations as they fall due, while an A1 short-term rating denotes the highest capacity for timely settlement of short-term financial commitments.

The agencies cited the Bank’s robust capitalisation, with its capital adequacy ratio rising from 20.8 per cent to 40.8 per cent, alongside a strong liquidity ratio of 71.1 per cent and a net interest margin of 83.3 per cent. Asset quality remained sound, with a non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of 0.2 per cent and a cost of funds of 3.2 per cent, while cost efficiency was reflected in a cost-to-income ratio of 23.2 per cent.

Agusto & Co. further noted the Bank’s pre-tax return on equity of 84.6% as the highest in the Nigerian banking industry. The upgrades come against the backdrop of the Bank’s pre-tax profit of N177.1 billion and total assets of N1.7 trillion in for 2025.

Beyond the numbers, both agencies pointed to the depth of the Bank’s management team, its widening branch network and digital footprint, and the discipline of its governance and compliance framework as factors supporting the improved ratings.

Commenting on the ratings, Managing Director and Chief Executive of PremiumTrust Bank, Mr. Emmanuel Efe Emefienim, said: “These upgrades are a strong validation of the fundamentals we have built at PremiumTrust Bank. From inception, we have been deliberate about establishing our presence and building an institution with the financial strength, resilience, and operating discipline to compete in the Nigerian banking industry.

“Our focus now is on converting this momentum into sustained growth. We are strengthening our balance sheet, expanding our physical and digital footprint, and investing in the capacity needed to serve our customers and support the businesses and communities across our markets,” he said.