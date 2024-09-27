Ahead of the forthcoming 64th Independence Day anniversary celebration on October 1, ministers and top federal government officials have highlighted the progress made under President Tinubu’s administration amidst the cries of hunger and hardship by a large portion of the Nigerian populace.

Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris stated that President Tinubu is implementing a series of transformative policies and reforms designed to address past missteps and position Nigeria to emerge as a formidable economic superpower soon.

Idris made this statement in Abuja yesterday at a press conference unveiling the activities planned for Nigeria’s 64th Independence Anniversary.

“Under the visionary leadership of President Tinubu, we have initiated transformative policies and reforms aimed at correcting past missteps and repositioning Nigeria as an economic superpower in the near future.

“Despite global economic headwinds and the transitional pains accompanying some of the reforms, the President has remained focused on his efforts to revive our economy and return the country to the path of prosperity and sustainable growth,” he said.

The Minister noted that President Tinubu successfully sought and obtained a landmark Supreme Court judgment granting autonomy to local governments in a groundbreaking effort to transform rural socio-economic development in Nigeria.

Idris said that this decision ensures that elected local government administrations have direct fiscal control, which will significantly enhance grassroots governance and development while promoting greater effectiveness and accountability in local governance.

“In addition, a lot of work is going toward ensuring macroeconomic stability, stabilizing the foreign exchange regime, reforming the tax system to make it more efficient and less burdensome on Nigerians, repositioning our oil and gas sector to attract new investment, and prioritizing the diversification and expansion of government revenues,” he stated.

The Minister added that the President is gradually guiding Nigeria into a unique energy transition phase by launching a presidential initiative to move the country from fossil fuels to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a fuel for vehicles and machinery.

He stated that the ongoing rollout of CNG and associated infrastructure would reduce transportation costs for Nigerians by up to 60 per cent, creating jobs and attracting tens of millions of dollars in local and foreign investment.

“In multiple ways, the President is focused on putting more money in the pockets of the Nigerian people and creating avenues for sustainable prosperity,” he said.

The minister, who described the 64th Independence Anniversary as a time of reflection, celebration, and renewed hope, emphasised that Nigeria has demonstrated resilience, strength, capacity, and an unyielding spirit in the face of numerous and daunting challenges.

Idris noted that since gaining independence in 1960, Nigeria has evolved from a nation of hope and potential into a leading force on the African continent and a respected voice in the global community.

He said that despite numerous trials, the nation has always emerged stronger because of its citizens’ shared unwavering vision of a united and prosperous country.

The minister took the opportunity to commend Nigerians for their patience and resilience during this challenging period in the evolution of the nation’s economy, noting that although the journey has been tough, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

He announced that the Federal Executive Council recently ratified the National Values Charter, and that the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation would commence its implementation, in line with the President’s commitment to fostering moral, ethical, and cultural reawakening.

“The charter will bolster the conviction that the things that unite us—our sense of nationhood, our obligations to our country, and its obligations to us—will always be stronger and deeper than what may seek to divide us,” he said.

The secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, unveiled the programmes for the 64th Independence Anniversary.

He praised the selflessness and sacrifices of the country’s founding fathers and acknowledged the contributions of past leaders who laid the groundwork for the present administration.

He pointed out that Nigeria has maintained stable democratic sovereignty for 25 years since 1999 and commended the resilience of Nigerians who have made significant contributions to global development.

Addressing the nation’s current challenges, such as economic difficulties, Senator Akume assured that the government is working on long-term solutions through President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda.”

He emphasized the government’s commitment to easing the economic burden, especially following the removal of fuel subsidies.

He highlighted notable achievements of the Tinubu administration, including the launch of the Presidential CNG Initiative (Pi-CNG), which introduced CNG-powered buses to reduce transportation costs, and the distribution of CNG conversion kits to encourage a transition to more affordable transportation options.

The press conference was attended by several top government officials, including Senator Atiku Bagudu, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning; Mr. Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Economy; Senator Dave Umahi, Minister of Works; Prof. Joseph Utsev, Minister of Water Resources; Prof. Tahir Mamman, Minister of Education; Lola Ade-John, Minister of Tourism; and Zephaniah Jisalo, Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, among other government officials and presidential aides.

Citing Economic Struggles, Tinubu Orders Low-Key Independence Day

President Bola Tinubu has approved a subdued celebration for Nigeria’s 64th Independence Day anniversary, reflecting the nation’s current economic challenges.

The decision was announced by Sen. George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, during a press conference in Abuja on Thursday.

“In alignment with the nation’s mood, the President has approved that the 64th Independence celebration should be low-keyed,” Akume stated.

He emphasized that the scaled-back commemoration is designed to “remind us about our strength when we stay united, our progress despite the challenges, the beauty of our diversity, the quantum leap this administration has taken within the short period in office and the beacon of a better future for all, through the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

He said the programme of events includes a World Press Conference, Special Juma’at Prayer, Inter-denominational Church Service, Presidential Broadcast, and a 64th Independence Anniversary Parade at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Notably absent are the usually grand celebrations associated with the national holiday.

Akume acknowledged the economic hardships Nigerians are facing, particularly after recent policy decisions.

He said “This government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is very much aware of and deeply sympathises with all Nigerians over the economic conditions we are passing through.

“These have been occasioned by unavoidable policy choices, including the removal of fuel subsidies, that his administration has had to make.”

To mitigate these challenges, Akume highlighted several government initiatives. These include the Presidential CNG Initiative to ease transportation costs, which recently launched “thirty buses powered by hybrid Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).”

He also mentioned the distribution of “CNG conversion kits at no cost to Nigerians” and efforts to strengthen support for SMEs.

Addressing other national concerns, Akume noted the progress in tackling insecurity, stating that “insurgents and bandits are getting neutralised in large numbers while several others are surrendering to the authorities for deradicalisation.”

He also spoke about the government’s response to recent flooding and efforts to boost food security.

As Nigeria marks its 64th year of independence amid these challenges, Akume called for national unity and resilience.

“Let us, therefore, stand united, resilient, and hopeful,” he urged.