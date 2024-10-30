As part of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Save Our Society (SOS) campaign, leading up to the next round of World Health Organization Pandemic Agreement negotiations on Nov. 4-15, AHF has urged African leaders to seize the opportunity to shape the continent’s future in global health security by demanding an equitable agreement that works for all nations, particularly those in the Global South.

The Foundation stated that the COVID-19 pandemic exposed deep inequalities, with 85% of African countries unable to vaccinate their populations while wealthier nations hoarded vaccines, adding that the upcoming Pandemic Agreement talks are Africa’s chance to ensure these disparities are never repeated.

In a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP, AHF Nigeria Country Program Director, Dr. Echey Ijezie said for a Pandemic Agreement to truly serve Africa’s needs, leaders across the continent must demand equity at its core, including ensuring fair and timely access to vaccines, diagnostics, and treatments through the establishment of regional manufacturing hubs and binding commitments on technology transfer across Africa.

“The pandemic has shown us that the health of one nation affects the health of all. Africans cannot wait for handouts in times of crisis, as was the case with COVID-19 and what is currently happening with insufficient access to vaccines in response to the Mpox outbreak. We must demand the tools, knowledge, and capacity to protect ourselves and ensure no country is left behind.”

AHF emphasized that African nations must be able to secure the knowledge and resources necessary to produce vaccines and other critical health commodities independently, reducing reliance on external suppliers and empowering the continent to respond to future pandemics with greater resilience.

“Sustainable financing is another vital component that African leaders must push for to support pandemic preparedness and health infrastructure. Because voluntary contributions have proven insufficient – guaranteed, binding financial support is essential to strengthen Africa’s health systems and safeguard against future crises.

“Africa’s leaders have an essential opportunity to influence the final terms of the WHO Pandemic Agreement. By standing firm on these issues—equity, regional production, technology transfer, and sustainable financing—African nations can secure a fairer and more resilient future for the continent. The time to act is now.”

The Foundation in its demands called for Regional Production Capacity, Technology Transfer, Sustainable Financing and Civil Society Participation in the pandemic agreement.