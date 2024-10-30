The deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, has said that Kano State will be taken over by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next election circle.

Senator Jibrin said this while speaking on the ministerial nomination of Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, who was nominated by President Bola Tinubu to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, as Minister of State.

Ata appeared before the Senate in the Committee of the Whole on Wednesday for screening ahead of his confirmation or otherwise by the Senators.

“Mr chairman sir, I don’t have much to say but I want you all to know that this man (Ata) is a political juggernaut and that is why my colleague here said he was threatened by him, he is like a round peg in a round hole, he is well experienced and well-loved,” Jibrin, who represents Kano North senatorial district, said.

He further went on to buttress his point, saying, “once confirmed, Kano will be taken over by the APC.”

LEADERSHIP reports that Kano State, the largest State in the North and second largest in Nigeria with over 15 million population, is currently governed by the opposition New Nigeria’s Peoples Party (NNPP).

Recall that Ata was nominated by President Tinubu to his cabinet last week as the minister of state for housing and urban development.

The Senate will later in the day decide whether to confirm the nominee for the ministerial appointment or not at plenary.