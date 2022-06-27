Reviving Nigeria’s cultural heritage through appropriate civic education and historical trainings can be one the lasting solutions to insecurity and corruption in the country, the director-general of the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABMF), Engr. Abubakar Gambo Umar, has said.

In a paper titled: “Imperatives of reviving cultural heritage for peace and unity”, which he presented at the inauguration of the Arewa Cultural Heritage Initiative (ACHI) in Kaduna at the weekend, Gambo stressed the need to go back to the drawing board and revive the northern region’s cultural heritage to build a more “peaceful and sustainable Arewa of our dream, a region with peace, unity and development in the context of Nigeria as one nation.”

He charged parents to recognise their responsibilities and treat every child in the society as their own and give them the adequate discipline, respect for elders and the authorities without discrimination.

Umar said, “Leaders should not be elected based on any religious or tribal sentiments. All efforts must be made to encourage cultural bonding particularly among major tribal groups, this will lead to unity of purpose and promote mutual trust and understanding among Nigerians.

“Children in schools, homes and community should be encouraged to learn various Nigerian languages for us to produce de-tribalized Nigerians who can not only speak other people’s languages but will also appreciate them, which promote cultural cooperation” he said.

Earlier, the founder of the ACHI, Shehu Musa Suleiman, said the Arewa Cultural Heritage was borne out of passion to connect “our past historical cultural value, our now and our future generations with a simple mission of ‘Reclaiming our greatness as a People’.