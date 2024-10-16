Advertisement

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, was a toast of fans on Wednesday as Kano Pillar FC of Kano State defeated Rangers International Football Club of Enugu, a.k.a. the Flying Antelopes, on the latter’s home ground.

Kano Pillars outscored Rangers in the Week 7 of the NPFL by four goals to three.

Visiting Pillars began their winning spree in 24th minute of the first half of the game.

After the 35th and 47th minutes of the game, Pillars scored two more goals, thereby leading Rangers by three goals to nil.

Before the first half of the game ended, Pillars had cemented their victory by scoring the 4th goal in the 54th minute.

The Fidelis Ikechukwu tutored boys, however, came out determined in the second half of the game by reducing the tally by three goals.

Further efforts to equalise proved abortive as the centre referee’s whistle signalled the end of the game at 4- 3 amid heavy downpour at the Enugu stadium.

Of the four goals scored by Kano Pillars, two were by penalty kicks as they mounted pressure at the goal mouth of their hosts.

However, Kano Pillars head coach, Usman Abdala, received a red card from the centre referee for daring to challenge her decision in the second half of the game.

The winning has placed Rangers at par with Kano Pillars with 10 points each. However, while Kano Pillars sit at the 5th position, Rangers trail behind on the league table.

Captain Ahmed Musa, who incidentally is the Kano Pillars skipper, was the cynosure of all eyes during the match as ll the four goals scored by his side were engineered by him.