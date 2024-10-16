Advertisement

A mass burial was held for 140 victims of the tragic petrol tanker explosion that occurred at Majiya town in Taura Local Government Area of Jigawa State on Wednesday afternoon.

The devastating incident, which took place around 12:30am on Wednesday, has left the community in mourning and resulting in a federal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the disaster.

Approximately 90 individuals are currently receiving medical treatment in various hospitals across the state. According to reports, the tanker, which was from Kano State en route Nguru in Yobe State, overturned near Khadija University in Majiya town, leading to a catastrophic explosion.

The Police Public Relations Officer of Jigawa State Command, DSP Lawan Adam, explained that residents had gathered to scoop spilt petrol from the overturned vehicle when the explosion occurred. “The residents were scooping fuel from the overturned tanker when the explosion occurred, sparking a massive inferno that killed 94 people on the spot,” he said. He described the scene as a “horrific tragedy,” and emphasized the dangers of collecting fuel at accident sites.

In response, the Federal Government has directed the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority to investigate the incident. Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), expressed his sorrow over the tragedy. “The Minister of Petroleum Resources, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic petrol tanker explosion in Majiya Town, Taura Local Government Area, Jigawa State, which resulted in the loss of over 100 lives and left dozens more injured,” a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Nneamaka Okafor, read.

Lokpobiri extended condolences to the affected families and urged Nigerians to exercise caution around petroleum transport vehicles involved in accidents. He also stressed that only certified drivers adhering to safety standards should be employed in the transportation of petroleum products.

President Bola Tinubu has also called for a thorough review of fuel transportation safety protocols nationwide. Vice President Kashim Shettima, speaking on behalf of the President, conveyed his sympathies to the families affected by the explosion. “My heart aches for those who have had their families torn apart by this disaster,” Shettima said, adding, “The Federal Government stands with the people of Jigawa. We are mobilising all necessary resources to support the injured and assist the families affected by this calamity.”

In addition to deploying the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to the scene, Shettima commended the dedication of first responders and medical personnel. He also emphasized the critical importance of road safety, stating, “Road safety is not merely a matter of policy but a critical part of the lifeline that connects the people of this nation.”

As investigations proceed, the Federal Government has announced immediate intervention measures for the victims and has urged a collective reflection on the importance of safety awareness to prevent such incidents in the future.

